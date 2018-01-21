Science Sunday: Liquid Nitrogen

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Martin Fisher of Science Central joined First News for another morning of Science Sunday. This time, he demonstrated a chemistry experiment about liquid nitrogen.

Science Central is an exciting mix of inspiring and fun hands-on learning and engaging fun. Each year through attendance, programming, and outreach they impact over 140,000 individuals and have served nearly two million people since opening.

You and your family can check out Science Central Wednesday through Sunday. It’s located on Clinton Street. Click here for more on winter break programs.