FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Komets got out the brooms.

Fort Wayne earned wins back-to-back games on Friday and Saturday over the Americans. The Komets won, 4-1. Jamie Schaafsma, Artur Tyanulin, Dennis Kravchenko and Louick Marcotte all netted goals for Fort Wayne.

With the circus coming to Memorial Coliseum, the Komets go on a mini road trip. They face Indy on Tuesday.