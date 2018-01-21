Island volcano in Papua New Guinea erupts with ash, steam

SYDNEY (AP) — An island volcano in Papua New Guinea has erupted again, sending plumes of steam and ash into the air.

Thousands of people have been evacuated from islands surrounding Kadovar Island off the South Pacific nation’s north coast since the volcano there began erupting on Jan. 5. Flights nearby have been canceled due to the risk posed by ash plumes and ships were warned to stay away from the island.

The most recent eruption took place Sunday. Experts warned last week that seismic activity beneath the volcano meant that a major eruption could be imminent.

Kadovar is off the northern coast of New Guinea, the larger island that includes Papua New Guinea’s capital, Port Moresby.

Papua New Guinea sits on the “Ring of Fire” and is prone to earthquakes and eruptions.