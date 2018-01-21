Indiana hunter fatally shot in ground blind; no foul play

HOLTON, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say a 29-year-old man has died after being shot while hunting with his brother and a boy.

The incident occurred Saturday in Holton, 60 miles west of Cincinnati. The Indiana Department of Natural Resources says foul play isn’t suspected.

The victim was Anthony Thompson of Columbus. He was shot while in a ground blind. An autopsy is planned.

