Girls basketball sectional pairings announced

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The playoffs are right around the corner.
The IHSAA announced the high school girls basketball sectional pairings on Sunday – check back as we update the bracket. The state finals will take place on February 24th at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
CLASS 4A
-Sectional 5 (hosted by Carroll)
Carroll, DeKalb, East Noble, North Side, Northrop, Snider
-Sectional 6 (hosted by South Side)
South Side, Wayne, Homestead, Huntington North, Muncie Central
CLASS 3A
-Sectional 21 (hosted by Fairfield)
Fairfield, Lakeland, NorthWood, Tippecanoe Valley, Wawasee, West Noble
-Sectional 22 (hosted by Bishop Dwenger)
Angola, Bishop Dwenger, Concordia Lutheran, Garrett, Leo, New Haven, Woodlan
-Sectional 23 (hosted by Bellmont)
Bellmont, Columbia City, Bishop Luers, Heritage, Marion, Mississinewa, Norwell
-Sectional 24 (hosted by Blackford)
Blackford, Delta, Hamilton Heights, Jay County, Muncie Burris, New Castle, Yorktown
CLASS 2A
-Sectional 35 (hosted by Central Noble)
Bremen, Central Noble, LaVille, Prairie Heights, Westview, Whitko
-Sectional 36 (hosted by Eastside)
Adams Central, Bluffton, Churubusco, Eastside, Canterbury, South Adams
CLASS A
-Sectional 52 (hosted by Bethany Christian)
Bethany Christian, Elkhart Christian, Blackhawk Christian, Fremont, Hamilton, Lakeland Christian, Lakewood Park
-Sectional 54 (hosted by Clinton Central)
Clinton Central, Frontier, Northfield, Southwood, Tri-Central
-Sectional 55 (hosted by Southern Wells)
Anderson Preparatory Academy, Cowan, Daleville, Liberty Christian, Southern Wells, Wes-Del
Check out the full brackets right here.