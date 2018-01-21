Girls basketball sectional pairings announced

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The playoffs are right around the corner.

The IHSAA announced the high school girls basketball sectional pairings on Sunday – check back as we update the bracket. The state finals will take place on February 24th at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

CLASS 4A

-Sectional 5 (hosted by Carroll)

Carroll, DeKalb, East Noble, North Side, Northrop, Snider

-Sectional 6 (hosted by South Side)

South Side, Wayne, Homestead, Huntington North, Muncie Central

CLASS 3A

-Sectional 21 (hosted by Fairfield)

Fairfield, Lakeland, NorthWood, Tippecanoe Valley, Wawasee, West Noble

-Sectional 22 (hosted by Bishop Dwenger)

Angola, Bishop Dwenger, Concordia Lutheran, Garrett, Leo, New Haven, Woodlan

-Sectional 23 (hosted by Bellmont)

Bellmont, Columbia City, Bishop Luers, Heritage, Marion, Mississinewa, Norwell

-Sectional 24 (hosted by Blackford)

Blackford, Delta, Hamilton Heights, Jay County, Muncie Burris, New Castle, Yorktown

CLASS 2A

-Sectional 35 (hosted by Central Noble)

Bremen, Central Noble, LaVille, Prairie Heights, Westview, Whitko

-Sectional 36 (hosted by Eastside)

Adams Central, Bluffton, Churubusco, Eastside, Canterbury, South Adams

CLASS A

-Sectional 52 (hosted by Bethany Christian)

Bethany Christian, Elkhart Christian, Blackhawk Christian, Fremont, Hamilton, Lakeland Christian, Lakewood Park

-Sectional 54 (hosted by Clinton Central)

Clinton Central, Frontier, Northfield, Southwood, Tri-Central

-Sectional 55 (hosted by Southern Wells)

Anderson Preparatory Academy, Cowan, Daleville, Liberty Christian, Southern Wells, Wes-Del

