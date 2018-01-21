Dozens participate in Fort Wayne Women’s March

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Dozens of people gathered at the Allen County Courthouse Sunday to participate in the Fort Wayne Women’s March.

The march was hosted by the Women’s March of Fort Wayne to harness the political power of diverse women in the community to create social change.

Marchers listened to speakers and walked around the perimeter of the courthouse. Many wore pink hats and carried signs saying, “Time’s Up,” “Respect and Equality for ALL,” and “We Stand Together.”

In this year’s Women’s March, people across the globe supported not only women’s rights but also denounced President Trump’s views on immigration, abortion, LGBT rights and women’s rights. Hundreds of thousands of people marched Saturday on the one year anniversary of President Trump’s inauguration. Fort Wayne and a variety of other cities including, Las Vegas, Miami and Munich are marching on Sunday for the second day of the Women’s March.

The international movement began last year to create solidarity for those opposing President Trump.