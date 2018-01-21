Death toll in Prague hotel fire increases to 3

PRAGUE (AP) — Officials say the death toll in a hotel fire in downtown Prague has increased to three after one of those injured died in a hospital.

Two people died after the blaze broke out in the Eurostars David hotel Saturday evening while nine others were hospitalized with injuries.

Police say the first two victims were a man from Germany born in 1996 and a woman from South Korea born in 1997. Those injured include people the Netherlands, Turkey and France.

No details were immediately known about the third victim.

The hotel is located near the Vltava river in the Prague 2 district, which is in walking distance to the city’s historical center.