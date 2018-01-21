Community Transportation Network to host Mardi Gras-themed gala

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Community Transportation Network is a non-profit organization, helping seniors, people with disabilities, low-income families, and children. Their mission is to provide dependable and efficient transportation so no one is left behind.

CTN’s Executive Director Becky Weimerskirch and a board of directors member, Justin Clupper, joined First News Sunday to talk about the upcoming gala.

The event is called Dine 4 Rides Gala. Proceeds raised will provide medical transportation through CTN.

The theme is Mardi Gras. The dress is cocktail/semi formal. A Cajun/Creole menu will be offered. Have fun in the photo booth, caricaturists or in the silent auction.

It’s Friday, February 9 from 6 to 10 p.m. Tickets are $125 per person.

Buy tickets online or through their website. You can also or a check in to CTN located at 5601 Industrial Road, Fort Wayne, IN 46825.