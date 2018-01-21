Agen performs for sellout crowds at Embassy Theatre

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Addison Agen’s first concerts since finishing runner-up on The Voice were before sellout crowds at the Embassy Theatre Sunday.

The “Welcome Home Addison Agen” concerts featured music from Agen’s new album “New Places.”

Two shows were scheduled for Sunday after the first performance sold out in a couple hours.

Agen became nationally known for her performances on NBC’s The Voice. She finished runner-up, but the Fort Wayne native definitely has a future career in music.

Agen has been honored at a number of events around Fort Wayne and Indiana since the show ended late last year. She performed the National Anthem at a Komets game earlier this month and also sang at the Indiana Statehouse. State Rep. Martin Carbaugh (R-Fort Wayne) introduced a resolution in the House recognizing Agen for her performance on The Voice.

Wednesday, Mayor Tom Henry (D-Fort Wayne) claimed January 17th “Addison Agen Day” in Fort Wayne.

Agen also sang the New Year’s anthem at the Fort Wayne Ball Drop.

She’s set to perform again during the Winter Jam concert at Memorial Coliseum on Feb. 8. The Winter Jam tour features musical performances by Grammy-nominated Skillet, Kari Jobe and pop hitmakers Building 429.