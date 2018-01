FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A shooting just northeast of downtown has left one person hurt, according to emergency dispatchers.

Police were called to the 800 block of Edgewater Avenue around 10:45 p.m. Sunday for a reported shooting.

One person was taken to a hospital in serious condition.

No other details were immediately available.

