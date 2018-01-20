Strong second half leads Mad Ants to, 131-130, win over Skyforce

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Fort Wayne Mad Ants (16-12) defeated the Sioux Falls Skyforce (14-15), 131-130, at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum on Friday night in front of a crowd of 3,776.

The Mad Ants outscored Sioux Falls 78-58 in the second half, which was its highest scoring output in a half this season.

Jarrod Uthoff led the Mad Ants with 28 points, 20 of which came in the second half. It is the third most points scored by Uthoff in a game this season. Walt Lemon Jr. put together an equally impressive second half with 19 of his 26 points coming after halftime.

Stephan Hicks poured in 22 points off the bench and DeQuan jones added 19 points.

Former Mad Ant, Tony Mitchell, led the Skyforce with 31 points off the bench. Kadeem Jack totaled 28 to tie a career-high.

Ike Nwamu and AJ Hammons added 23 and 14 points respectively.

Sioux Falls travels to Canton to round out a back-to-back on Saturday, while Fort Wayne will head out for four consecutive road games starting on Monday at Raptors 905.