Some members of Congress donating pay during shutdown

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Several members of Congress are donating their pay during the ongoing federal government shutdown.

Several Indiana representatives will either donate to charity or have their pay withheld.

Sen. Joe Donnelly (D-IN) will donate his pay during the shutdown to charity in Indiana. Sen. Todd Young (R-IN) will donate his pay to the Marine Corps Scholarship Fund.

Reps. Jim Banks (R-3rd) and Susan Brooks (R-5th) sent letters to the Chief Administrative Officer asking that their pay be withheld.

Today I sent a letter requesting that my pay be withheld until Congress does its job and ends this government shutdown. If our armed forces can’t receive access to critical resources during this time, members of Congress shouldn’t get paid either. pic.twitter.com/2ekztQJmcn — Jim Banks (@RepJimBanks) January 20, 2018

Reps. Todd Rokita (R-4th) and Luke Messer (R-6th), both candidates for U.S. Senate, will donate their pay to charity. Rokita indicated he will donate his pay to charities that support families of fallen border patrol agents and law enforcement. Messer said he will donate his pay to Indiana pro-life charities.

Ohio Rep. Bob Latta (R-5th) represents most of northwest Ohio and asked that his pay be withheld during the shutdown. Latta said in a tweet that members of Congress should not be paid while 2 million troops are not. Some military members will not receive pay for their work during the shutdown. Currently law only allows troops to be paid for their work when the shutdown ends.

Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH) announced he would donate his pay to an Ohio diaper bank.

The average pay for most members of Congress is $174,000 per year, or $476.71 per day.