Registration opens for 2018 Polar Plunge

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne can get ready to be ‘freezing for a reason.’ Registration for the 2018 Polar Plunge is now open. Thousands of participants will take the plunge in an effort to raise money for Special Olympics athletes.

The plunge is February 10 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Metea County Park.

The event helps raise funds for state and local Special Olympics programs and generates awareness of the power of Special Olympics, which allows children and adults with intellectual disabilities to live active lives through socialization, exercise, and friendly competition.

Past Fort Wayne Plunges have had more than 100 Plungers and have raised more than $10,000.

The plunge takes place all over Northeast Indiana, including Allen, DeKalb, Huntington, Noble, Steuben, LaGrange, Whitley, Wells, and Adams Counties.

