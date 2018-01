ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A person was shot in the stomach at a home in northwest Allen County Saturday night.

Police and paramedics were called around 9:52 p.m. for a reported shooting at 10604 Valentine Road.

One person was taken to a hospital in serious condition, according to emergency dispatchers.

No other details were immediately available.

