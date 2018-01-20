Organizers prep for 2018 Outdoor Sports, Lake and Cabin Show

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – It’s that time of year again – the Outdoor Sports, Lake and Cabin Show is back!

The show is Friday January 26 12 to 9, Saturday January 27 10 to 8 and Sunday January 28 11 to 5.

There will be half-off admission for all active military families with valid military ID, half-off admission with Shrine Circus ticket stub and half-off admission with Savor Fort Wayne restaurant receipt.

Some of the attractions include kids outdoor escape, jump houses, obstacle courses, bungee jumps, ziplines, and more gigantic fun to keep the kids busy, active and engaged.

You can also find two live bands, zip-lining, The Stihl Timberworks Lumberjacks Show, archery and rifle range, hunting and fishing demos, ATV’s and slingshots, RVs, boats, yurts, and chainsaw carving.