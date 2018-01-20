Middle school students compete in Future City Competition

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Eighteen teams of middle school students competed at Indiana University-Purdue University Fort Wayne (IPFW) in this year DiscoverE’s Future City Competition Regional Finals Saturday afternoon.

The teams were asked to imagine, design, and build cities for the future. Each team created a large table top model of their city and defended their plan to the judges at the competition. This year’s theme was “The Age-Friendly City.”

The judges of the competition included Fort Wayne Deputy Mayor Karl Bandemer, and the Metropolitan Planning Organization.

Riverview Middle School came in first place for their city, “Panacea.” Jefferson Middle School came in second with their city “Ville De La Mer,” and Blackhawk Middle School got third place for their city, “Red Horizon.”

The first place team from Riverview Middle School will receive an all expenses paid trip to compete in the Future City Competition National Finals in Washington D.C., in February.