FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Better late than never for the Komets.

Fort Wayne scores four goals in the third period to rally back and beat Allen on Saturday night, 5-3. It was Super Hero night at Memorial Coliseum and the Fort Wayne Police Department and Fort Wayne Fire Department squared off in the first intermission in a friendly game of broomball.

The Komets face Allen again on Sunday at 5 P.M.