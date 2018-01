CINCINNATI, Ohio (WANE) – The Komets have finally beaten the Cyclones this year.

After going 0-4 against Cincinnati thus far this season, Fort Wayne finally earned a win over the Cyclones on Friday night, 6-2.

Gabriel Desjardin bookended the night for the Komets with their first and last goals of the game.

Fort Wayne hosts Allen on back-to-back nights starting on Friday.