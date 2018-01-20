Fort Wayne MBB Erases 15-Point Deficit In 92-88 Win Over North Dakota State

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – Bryson Scott and Kason Harrell combined for 57 points in Fort Wayne’s 92-88 Summit League victory over North Dakota State on Saturday (Jan. 20).

Fort Wayne fell behind by as many as 15 points in the first half. Scott picked up his second foul five minutes into the contest. He headed to the bench and a 17-2 North Dakota State run would follow. Scott returned to the court with seven minutes left in the half to help cut into the deficit. The score stood at 51-40 when the teams went to the break.

Fort Wayne wasted little time jumping on the comeback trail in the second half, advancing within a possession at 60-57 with 14:11 left on a Dylan Carl put-back basket. The ‘Dons tied it at 9:18 on a pair of free throws by Scott. The ‘Dons finally got over the hump and took a lead with 2:39 on the clock on a Scott 3-point play. It was part of a 10-0 Mastodon run that saw the ‘Dons take the lead for good. NDSU had a chance in the final moments, but Cameron Hunter missed a 3-pointer with 15 seconds on the clock that would have given the Bison the lead. John Konchar chased down the rebound and made two free throws on the other end to clinch the contest. Fort Wayne made 10-of-11 free throws in the final three minutes to keep the Bison at bay.

Both clubs shot better than 50 percent from the floor. NDSU finished 32-of-62 (51.6 percent) while Fort Wayne shot 55.8 percent (29-of-52). NDSU made shot 66.7 percent (20-of-30) in the first half, but cooled off in the second, making 12-of-32 (37.5 percent).

Scott scored 20 of his 31 points in the second half. He also added six rebounds while connecting on 15-of-16 free throws. His 15 free throws set a single game Division I era program record. Scott’s sixth 30-point game is also a new DI era program record for 30-point games in a season.

Scott’s first basket of the game put him over 500 points for the season.

Harrell shot 9-of-13 from the floor with six 3-pointers for 26 points while adding a team-high seven rebounds. Harrell made a 3-pointer at the buzzer of the first half to bump a 14-point deficit to 11 at the break.

The ‘Dons made 23-of-26 free throws in the game.

North Dakota State falls to 10-10 (2-3 Summit League). Fort Wayne improves to 14-9 (3-3 Summit League). The ‘Dons head to South Dakota State next Saturday (Jan. 1).