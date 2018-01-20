DNR announces passing of Indiana Conservation Officer

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – The Indiana Department of Natural Resources announced the death of a longtime member of the agency.

Major Michael Portteus died after working for the DNR for nearly 35 years.

“Our agency is shocked from the loss of one of our leaders, today, said DNR Law Enforcement Division Director Lloyd Arnold. “I thank all of our citizens, friends, fellow law enforcement agencies and DNR colleagues for their thoughts and prayers during this very difficult time. We continue to pray for the peace of his family, the entire DNR family and for our family of officers.”

The DNR said Portteus’ passing was “untimely,” but didn’t offer details about what happened. It’s not clear if his death occurred while he was working.

WTTV in Indianapolis reported Portteus was a Support Services Commander based at the DNR’s headquarters in Indianapolis. He previously served as lieutenant in charge of records and communications. He also served in the field for 18 years, primarily in Ohio and Greene counties.