Cedarville Elementary hosts robotics VEX IQ Challenge

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)- Over 200 2nd through 5th graders competed in this year’s robotics VEX IQ Challenge at Cedarville Elementary School Saturday.

The competition featured students from 24 elementary and middle schools.

The VEX IQ Challenge is a series of team matches that the students have to complete with the robots they constructed.

Whichever team scores the most points is the winner.

Two teams will co-champion the event and earn spots in the State VEX IQ Ringmaster Championships at Lucas Oil Stadium in March.