Arrest made in fatal shooting of 2 women, unborn baby

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne police are investigating a shooting that left two women – one who was pregnant – dead early Saturday morning.

Officers responded to the 1200 block of Lillie Street around 6:30 Saturday morning after someone reported several gunshots in the area. When police arrived, they found two women shot inside a home.

One victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Medics took the other woman to a hospital in serious condition, but doctors later downgraded her to critical condition. Police said she died later.

The Allen County Coroner’s Office identified the victims as 27-year-old Preonda M. Jones of Fort Wayne and 24-year-old Brianna R. Gould of Fort Wayne. Autopsies showed both women died of gunshot wounds, and their deaths were ruled homicides.

Gould was pregnant, the coroner’s office said. The unborn baby boy’s death was also ruled a homicide.

On Monday, Fort Wayne Police said they’d arrested 26-year-old Deyante Antuan Stephens of Fort Wayne. He was booked into Allen County Lockup on two counts of murder.

The Allen County Prosecutor’s Office was reportedly looking at additional charges, police said.

Police said there were other people in the house that they are interviewing to try and learn more information about what happened. Investigators also went door-to-door asking neighbors if they saw anything.

Police ask anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at (260) 436-STOP or the Fort Wayne Police Department.

Stephens was released from state prison in September after serving eight years for reckless homicide. He accidentally shot his cousin, Christopher Ty-Ron Caldwell, to death with a shotgun.

Stephens was set free midway through that sentence after a judge suspended the time, but he was caught by police a day later after he and a group held up a Fort Wayne bank. He served 37 months in federal prison for that 2013 ordeal.