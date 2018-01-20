ALDI hosting one-day hiring blitz

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – People will have a chance to apply and interview for jobs at ALDI Saturday.

The grocery chain is hosting hiring events for 44 stores across Indiana and Kentucky. They’re hoping to fill more than 150 positions across the region.

ALDI representatives said the events are part of an ongoing growth of the company throughout the area.

The Fort Wayne event will be at the Holiday Inn Fort Wayne, 411 Paul Shaffer Drive, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Open positions include store associates, shift managers, and manager trainees. Pay ranges from $11.30 to $22 an hour, depending on the position.

Job Requirements:

Must be 18 years or older to apply

High school diploma or GED preferred

Must be available to work anytime between 6 a.m. and 11 p.m., Monday – Sunday

Retail experience preferred

Management experience preferred for Manager Trainees

Drug Screening and background check

Ability to lift 45 pounds

Health and dental benefits are available for employees who average more than 25 hours a week. All employees are also invited to participate in a 401(k) program.

ALDI operates more than 1,700 stores in 35 states across the United States of America. It plans to expand to 2,500 stores nationwide by the end of 2022.

The grocery chain opened a new store in Auburn January 18.