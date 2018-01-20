122nd Commander: ‘Shutdown will have a significant impact’

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The government shutdown already affected the 122nd Fighter Wing Saturday.

According to a release from the base, a portion of guardsmen were sent home from a pre-scheduled drill weekend at the base, due to a lack of appropriations.

Base commander Col. Patrick Renwick said the shutdown will have a significant impact on Airmen and their families.

“Our duty is to guarantee readiness for national security requirements and we are and will continue to be equipped and able to support those,” Renwick added. “We will work closely with local organizations to assist those Airmen and their families in need.”

All federal technicians will report for duty on Monday and after four hours, non-exempt technicians will be placed on furlough. Exempt technicians and active duty Airmen will continue to work.