1 dead, 1 critically hurt in morning shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne police are investigating a shooting that left one woman dead and another critically hurt.

Officers responded to the 1200 block of Lillie Street around 6:30 Saturday morning after someone reported several gunshots in the area.

When police arrived, they found two women shot inside a home. One died there.

Medics took the other woman to a hospital in serious condition. Doctors later downgraded her to critical condition.

Police said there were other people in the house that they are interviewing to try and learn more information about what happened.

Investigators also went door-to-door asking neighbors if they saw anything.

No suspect information was immediately available.

Police ask anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at (260) 436-STOP or the Fort Wayne Police Department.