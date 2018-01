FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – It’s best of the best in the SAC.

Snider hosted the conference meet as the top wrestlers vied for the SAC titles. South Side’s Jamarri Price continued his undefeated season as he took the 138lbs title. Brandon Kocks from the host Panthers knocked off previously unbeaten Chandler Woenker to win the title at 170lbs for a second time.

Here are the full results – 2018 SAC Wrestling Meet – Full Results

.@brandonkocks knocks off an undefeated opponent and takes the SAC Title at 170 for @SniderAthletics https://t.co/ZCxDE5WF0q pic.twitter.com/QouBbIrz0y — Andy McDonnell (@Andy_McDonnell) January 20, 2018