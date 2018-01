FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Carroll might be sneaking up on people.

The Chargers move to 11-2 on the year as they beat Merrillville, 60-43. Their only two losses are by two points apiece.

East Noble tops Leo in an Northeast Eight Conference battle on Saturday night, 46-41. Jeremy Davison scored 32 points for the Lions and surpassed the 1,000 point mark in his career.