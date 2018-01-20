1/19 Highlight Zone – Homestead tops Legends for SAC control

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Three weeks after falling to North Side by eight in the SAC Holiday Tournament it was Homestead taking down the Legends 71-62 in the Highlight Zone “Game of the Week” to take sole possession of first place in the conference standings.

Homestead was led by Grant Raber with 23 points as the Spartans moved to 5-0 in the SAC. Onye Ezeakudo and Sam Buck added 14 apiece for the Spartans. North Side was led by Keion Brooks Jr. with 21 points while Austin Boucher chipped in with 11 as the Legends fall to 4-1 in conference.

Wayne improved to 4-1 in the SAC with a 65-58 win at home against Northrop. Isaac Anderson led the Bruins with 14 points while Elijah Fincher had 13 and Khamani Smith 11.

Carroll also improved to 4-1 to stay in the SAC title chase with a 53-41 win at South Side. Dan McKeeman led the Chargers with 16 points while David Ejah added 12. South Side was led by Asher Blum with 14 and Courtney Shorter with 11.

Bishop Dwenger earned bragging rights at the Battle of the Bishops with a 63-38 win at Bishop Luers. Dwenger was led by Lucas Lehrman with 16 points, 10 rebounds, and 5 blocks while Hayden Smithey added 14 points.

Snider sophomore Dillon Duff took over at Kilmer Court with 34 points as the Panthers bested Concordia 81-47.

In SAC girls action Homestead improved to 8-0 in conference play with a 78-40 win over North Side. Sydney Graber led the Spartans with 23 points.

Northrop beat Wayne 79-19 to improve to 7-1 in SAC action, setting up huge conference-title deciding clash next week against Homestead. Arielle Thatcher led the Bruins with 17 points while Niomi Dube tallied 12.

South Side kept its title hopes alive with a 70-67 win over hard-charging Carroll to improve to 7-1 in SAC play. The Archers led by as many as 22 in the second half, but Carroll came back to tie the game at 67 with a Kelli Damman basket with 49 seconds to go – Damman led the Chargers with 19 points. Taniece Chapman’s and-one bucket with 19 seconds to go gave the Archers the win.

3A no. 12 Concordia bested Snider at Kilmer Court 56-29 as the Cadets improved to 4-4 in the SAC.

The Battle of the Bishop in girls hoops went to Luers as the Knights beat Dwenger 58-49. Kaythryn Knapke led the Knights with 18 points and 10 rebounds while Lydia Reimbold added 12 points and 14 boards. Butler recruit Ellen Ross paced the Saints with 22 points.

Blackford has been a darling of boys basketball in the state of Indiana this season, but their amazing story hit a speedbump Friday night in the form of 2A no. 5 Frankton as the Bruins fell 71-49, dropping their record to 8-3.

In a rematch of last week’s NECC tournament title game roles were reversed Friday night in Goshen. After beating Fairfield by 17 last Saturday 2A no. 1 Westview fell to the Falcons 56-52 in overtime, marking Westview’s first conference loss as they drop to 5-1 in the NECC while Fairfield improves to 4-1 in conference.

In NECC action up in Angola the host Hornets buzzed past visiting Churubusco 46-38 to improve to 5-1 in NECC. Angola, Lakeland, and Westview are now in a 3-way tie for first place in the NECC with Fairfield a half-game behind.

Heritage – coming off a win last Saturday in the ACAC tournament title game, edged Woodlan in double overtime 47-45. The Patriots are now alone in first place atop the ACAC standings at 3-0 with 2-0 Jay County a half-game behind.

Down at the Hanger, it was host Adams Central besting visiting Bluffton 49-27. The Jets are now 2-2 in conference while Bluffton drops to 1-3.

Warsaw topped NLC foe Concord 59-39 as the Tigers picked up their fifth-straight win. At 3-1 in NLC play the Tigers trail first-place Elkhart Memorial by a half-game.

In girls NECC action Angola won the NECC tournament title last Saturday and looked every bit the part of a champion Friday night, crushing Churubusco 51-17. The Hornets are now 9-1 in NECC play.

Meanwhile, Fairfield improved to 9-0 in NECC action with a 40-29 win over Westview. The Warriors fall to 6-4 in NECC play.

Norwell clinched a share of the NE8 title with a 82-28 win at New Havfen on Friday. The Knights are now 6-0 in conference play and can win the NE8 outright when they host East Noble next Friday.

Bellmont kept its NE8 title hopes alive with a 56-43 win at home against Huntington North. The Braves are now 5-1 in NE8 play and need a loss by Norwell and a win over Leo next Friday to earn a share of the conference title.