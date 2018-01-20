1/19 GOTW Extended Highlights and Interviews: Homestead vs. North Side

ORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Homestead was the 5-Seed in the SAC Holiday Tournament. Now they are in command to take the conference.

The Spartans jumped out to a huge lead and fought off the North Side in a conference showdown. Homestead topped the Legends, 71-62.

Grant Raber led the way for the Spartans with 23 points including 15-of-16 from the free throw line. Onye Ezeakudo and Sam Buck both scored 14 points. North Side’s Keion Brooks Jr. scored 21 points in the loss.

Homestead takes on Northrop on Friday night. North Side faces Elkhart Central on Saturday.