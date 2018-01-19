Vacant home catches fire near downtown

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A vacant house caught fire Friday afternoon just east of downtown. Firefighters were called to the home at 1124 Grant Avenue just before 1 p.m.

When crews arrived, they found heavy smoke coming from the windows and doors of the single story home. Firefighters quickly extinguished flames on the first floor.

No one was found inside. The home had no power or gas coming to it.

Fire officials believe someone was either squatting inside, broke-in or let themselves in and caused the fire. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.