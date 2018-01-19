Surgery successful for Fort Wayne man donor and kidney recipient

Related Coverage Local man to donate life-saving kidney to stranger from New York

NEW YORK (WANE) A Fort Wayne man and the stranger he donated his kidney to are recovering after surgery Thursday in New York City.

Robert Leibowitz, of New York, waited three years for a new kidney. The single father of five has suffered from chronic kidney disease for decades.

He created a shirt with a plea, his blood type and a phone number to wear during a trip to Disneyworld. Someone took a photo of the shirt which later went viral on Facebook.

Richie Sully, of Fort Wayne, saw the post and wanted to help.

“I have an extra kidney it’s not like I need them both,” said Sully in an interview with CBS News’ Don Dahler.

“The reason all the media is picking this up is not because i’m getting a kidney but its because of this guy who’s doing such an amazing thing,” Leibowitz said.

CBS News reports both patients are doing well. They will stay in the city as doctor’s monitor their progress.