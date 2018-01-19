Snowmobiler finds bodies of missing Indianapolis couple

LAPEL, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say a snowmobiler in central Indiana has found the bodies of a young Indianapolis couple reported missing in December.

Madison County Sheriff Scott Mellinger says the bodies of Heaven Henderson and boyfriend Jeremy Danowski were discovered Thursday near Lapel, about 25 miles northeast of Indianapolis. He says they were found in an apparent embrace.

The couple in their 20s grew up in Lapel and Mellinger says a handgun they bought last month was found with them. He says two shell casings were found near the bodies, which were partially covered in snow.

Circumstances of the deaths are under investigation, but Mellinger says murder-suicide is a possibility.

The couple was reported missing Dec. 18 and Danowski’s car was found at a Lapel park. Several searches didn’t find them.

