Police: Man shoots at highway worker clearing snow

DUBOIS COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) A Dubois County, Indiana man is facing charges after police say he shot at a highway worker who was clearing snow on a road in Dubois County Thursday afternoon.

According to Indiana State Police, the worker was grading Pine Ridge Road at State Road 64 at around 3 p.m. and when he turned is vehicle around he noticed a man standing near a mailbox. Moments later the window shattered from an apparent gunshot. The driver then quickly called 911.

Police arrived and surrounded a residence. Several hours later at around 11:13 p.m., a SWAT team broke down the front door and the suspect surrendered peacefully.

Virgil Lee Crews, 76, was taken to Jasper Memorial Hospital for evaluation before being taken to the Dubois County Security Center. Crews is charged with Criminal Recklessness with a Firearm and Battery.

The highway worker received minor cuts to his face from flying glass.