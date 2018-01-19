Ohio man arrested after officer involved shooting

OAKWOOD, Ohio (WANE)- A Continental, Ohio man has been arrested after an officer involved shooting Friday evening.

Just before 5 p.m. Friday evening, deputies were dispatched to the 100 block of North First Street in the Village of Oakwood, Paulding County, for a suicidal man with a gun to his head.

According to a press release from the Paulding County Sheriff, Deputy Sheriff Jared Renollet arrived to find 47-year-old Ray Osborn of Continental, Ohio in a truck with a woman standing by the passenger door.

Police say Osborn got out of the truck and had a pistol to his head. Deputy Renollet then told Osborn to drop his weapon. During the exchange of orders from Deputy Renollet and Osborn, Osborn pointed his gun toward Deputy Renollet, according to the release.

Deputy Renollet fired three rounds from his duty weapon at Osborn. Bullets hit the truck, but Osborn was not hit.

Osborn then put his gun inside the truck and walked toward the deputy. Deputy Renollet then holstered his duty weapon and deployed his taser, as Osborn continued to not follow commands, according to the release. Deputy Renollet and his back-up officers were then able to take Osborn into custody.

Osborn was treated and released at a local hospital and then taken to the Paulding County Jail. His charges have not yet been determined by the Prosecutor’s Office.

“I am grateful no one was hurt as a result of this incident,” said Sheriff Jason K. Landers. “After viewing the scene and reviewing initial statements this could have ended much worse. An internal investigation will be completed to ensure Jared complied with office policy. From what I know right now he did a fantastic job,” said Sheriff Landers.