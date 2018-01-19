Multiple vehicle crash snarls traffic at Whitley-Allen County line

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) A crash involving multiple vehicles near the intersection of U.S. 30 and the road that divides Whitley and Allen counties disrupted traffic for a while Friday afternoon.

The crash forced the closure of one lane of eastbound U.S. 30 and also closed CR 800 S south of U.S. 30 while crews cleaned up the accident.

According to an officer with the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, a truck, dump truck and semi hauling cattle were involved. No injuries were reported and the cause of the crash is under investigation.