Martin Short and Steve Martin to appear at the Embassy Theatre

Martin Short and his close friend Steve Martin are teaming up for an evening of live comedy and music in Fort Wayne. The two are scheduled to appear at the Embassy Theatre on Friday, May 18.

Their show, entitled “An Evening You Will Forget for the Rest of Your Life”, will include stand-up, musical numbers, film clips and conversations about their show business experiences. Short and Martin will be joined by the Steep Canyon Rangers, the bluegrass band with which Martin frequently performs along with musical director, Jeff Babko.

ABOUT STEVE MARTIN:

Steve Martin, one of the most diversified performers in the motion picture industry today—actor, comedian, author, playwright, producer, musician – has been successful as a writer of and performer in some of the most popular movies of recent film history.

ABOUT MARTIN SHORT:

Martin Short is an award-winning actor and comedian whose latest book is “I Must Say: My Life As a Humble Comedy Legend” (2014). He has appeared in the films “Inherent Vice” (2014), “Frankenweenie” (2012), “Mars Attacks!” (1996), “Father of the Bride” (1991) and “Three Amigos” (1986). His television credits include “SCTV,” “Saturday Night Live,” “The Martin Short Show,” “Primetime Glick” and “Mulaney.” In 1999, he starred in the Broadway revival of “Little Me,” for which he won a Tony Award.

ABOUT THE STEEP CANYON RANGERS:

From Asheville, NC, Steep Canyon Rangers are an acoustic Bluegrass group. In 2013 the band’s 8th record “Nobody Knows You” won the Grammy for Best Bluegrass Album. Before embarking on a world tour backing comedian/banjoist Steve Martin, the Rangers were also nominated for 2 International Bluegrass Music awards including Album of the Year “Lovin’ Pretty Women” (2007). Steep Canyon Rangers were also named ‘Emerging Artist of the Year’ in 2006 at the IBMA awards ceremony in Nashville, TN. The group performs heavily in the Bluegrass and Americana music world at festivals like MerleFest, Telluride, Hardly Strictly Bluegrass, Grey Fox, DelFest and RockyGrass. Abroad, Steep Canyon Rangers have performed in Sweden, Ireland, England, Germany, Switzerland and Canada.

ABOUT JEFF BABKO:

Pianist/keyboardist Jeff Babko is a native of Southern California, and has remained on the west coast throughout his career. Babko constantly balances many musical and professional hats, as an in-demand recording musician and touring keyboardist.

Always keeping one foot dipped in comedy territory, Babko has been the touring musical director and accompanist for Martin Short since 2002, and also performs with Mr. Short & Steve Martin, often accompanied by the bluegrass group Steep Canyon Rangers.