Maple Creek Middle School student named Riley Champion

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A 13-year-old Maple Creek Middle School student has been named a 2018 Riley Champion.

Josh Clark was diagnosed with Shone’s Complex shortly after birth, which is a series of heart defects. Over the years, he has received care at Riley Children’s Hospital.

Clark’s mother credits a clinical research trial for saving his live. Now, he lives a normal life playing basketball, running cross-country and participating in show choir.

Riley Hospital for Children at Indiana University Health and Kroger made a presentation about the Riley Champion in front of the Maple Creek student body Friday afternoon.

“Josh Clark is a great representative for Maple Creek Middle School and Riley Hospital; he is a kind, thoughtful, and determined student,” said Bill Toler, principal, Maple Creek Middle School. “We are honored to recognize Josh for his role as a 2018 Riley Champion.”

Clark was given a gift basket along with the Riley Champion title. Carroll High School also donated 25-hundred dollars to the Riley Children’s Foundation.