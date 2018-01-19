Kim and Kanye choose Chicago for their new baby’s name

It’s Chicago — where Kanye West was raised — as the name of baby No. 3 with Kim Kardashian West.

Mom made the announcement Friday on her app without explanation. Chicago was born Monday, weighing in at 7 pounds, 6 ounces. She joins big sister North and middle brother Saint.

Chicago was born Monday via gestational carrier, meaning Kardashian West’s fertilized egg was implanted into a surrogate.

The rapper and the reality star chose to use a gestational carrier after Kim suffered pregnancy complications with her two older children. She said her doctors told her it wasn’t safe for her to carry another baby.

