Governor visits Fort Wayne, officially opens first BMV self-service kiosk

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb stopped in the Summit City Friday to celebrate a new feature for the state BMV.

The Pine Valley Shopping Center at Coldwater and Dupont Roads is now home to the state’s first BMV Connect kiosk.

The machine, designed by a Fort Wayne company, allows customers to renew registrations and plates, pay fees, update information and more 24 hours a day. It is accessible through the branch’s main entrance.

“It’s really what the slogan says, ‘driven by you’ the customer,” Holcomb explained. “It’s the BMV’s response to that, giving people time back and adjusting to the every day Hoosier schedule.”

NewsChannel 15’s Chris Darby talked with the governor about the new kiosks and other topics. Hear from him at 5:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. on WANE-TV.