Free Friday | Weekend events

Below is a list of fun, free events you can do January 19-21.
Whimsical Winter Hikes & Bonfire
600 Lindenwood Ave.
Friday 5:30-7:30 p.m.
No registraion, Free
eden.lamb@cityoffortwayne.org
Saturday Cinema: “The Glass Castle”
2201 Sherman Blvd.
Little Turtle Library
Saturday
2:00 p.m.
Discussion: 4:00-5:00 p.m.
PG-13
Book Bingo
536 E. Dupont Rd.
Dupont ACPL
Saturday
2:00-4:00 p.m.
Sweetwater All Stars
1313 W. Washington St.
Don Hall’s Guesthouse
Saturday
9:00 p.m.-12:00 a.m.
No cover
Weaving Workshop
900 Library Plaza
Saturday
10:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m.
Ft. Wayne Weaver’s Guild
Free
Diversity Pop-Up Art Fair
2725 Broadway
Trubble Brewing
Sunday
4:00-7:00 p.m.
Ages 21+
Free Admission