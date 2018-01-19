Former CEO receives Sagamore of the Wabash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The former CEO of Visiting Nurse and Hospice Home was awarded one of the state’s highest honors Friday. Phyllis Hermann, who retired in July 2017, was presented the Sagamore of the Wabash from State Senate President Pro Tem David Long (R-Fort Wayne).

The Sagamore of the Wabash is given out by the governor to those who have given distinguished service.

Hermann began her career with Visiting Nurse in 1989 as a hospice nurse and worked her way up through a variety of positions before becoming CEO in November 2009. During her tenure as CEO, Visiting Nurse expanded its reach to serve 40 percent more patients and developed the region’s first free-standing center dedicated to helping grieving adults, the Peggy F. Murphy Community Grief Center.

Hermann and her husband, John, have two sons and six grandchildren. Since her retirement she has been volunteering with her church and spending time with family and friends.