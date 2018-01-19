Embassy Theatre celebrating 90 years with film series

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The Embassy Theatre is inviting Fort Wayne to celebrate its 90th anniversary throughout 2018. The historic venue is kicking off its 90 Year of Film series with “Back to the Future” Friday night.

Blockbuster hits from “The Wizard of Oz” to “Frozen” will be screened to mark each decade in the theatre’s lifetime.

The film series will lead up to the grand birthday celebration on May 19, when the Embassy recreates the theater’s grand opening. During the celebration, the theatre will take visitors to the 1920 to showcasing vaudeville-style entertainment, musical performances and a black-and-white movie screening.

Acclaimed organist Mark Herman, a Fort Wayne native, headlines the festivities. Each movie will include a pre-show musical performance on the Grande Page theater pipe organ.

Tickets are $10 (single tickets) with movie flex pass options available, and available for purchase at the STAR Bank box office at the Embassy, TicketMaster.com and 1-800-745-3000.

Back to the Future (1985)

Jan. 19, 7:30 p.m.

Wizard of Oz (1939)

Jan. 20, 2:30 p.m. matinee

Grease (1978)

Jan. 20, 7:30 p.m.

Casablanca (1942)

Feb. 10, 7:30 p.m.

Disney’s Frozen (2013)

May 13, 2:30 p.m. (Mother’s Day brunch option will be available for purchase in spring of 2018)

Wings (1927)

June 17, 2:30 p.m. matinee

Independence Day (1996)

July 13, 7:30 p.m.

Pirates of the Caribbean (2003)

Aug. 24, 7:30 p.m.

The Sound of Music (1965)

Sept. 21, 7:30 p.m.