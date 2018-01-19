CHS wants to ban former Lutheran CEO from working for IU Health

Related Coverage Lutheran Health deepens lawsuit against ex-CEO

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The parent company of Lutheran Health Network has filed an injunction against its former CEO, in an effort to prevent him from working for competitor IU Health.

Community Health Systems has asked for a temporary injunction that would bar Brian Bauer from “consulting for, participating in a joint venture with, or otherwise being engaged with I-U Health.”

It also seeks to keep him from “using and disclosing Plaintiff’s confidential or proprietary information, soliciting and recommending for employment Plaintiffs’ employees, and initiating any private placement of securities or other capital formation or investment individually or through Kyber, LLC or its affiliates, for purposes of establishing health care services in the Fort Wayne market by using Plaintiffs’ confidential and proprietary information or soliciting Plaintiffs’ employees to that end.”

CHS filed suit against Bauer last year, accusing him of breaching his contract by making critical statements about the company and trying to undermine CHS.

After being fired from Lutheran, Bauer began work with I-U Health to bring it to Fort Wayne.