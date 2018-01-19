Authorities: Indiana police fatally shoot knife-wielding man

BOONVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say police fatally shot a man in southwestern Indiana who reportedly threatened people with knives and then refused to drop the weapons when officers arrived.

State police say two Boonville Police Department officers responded early Friday to Governor Boon Square Apartments following a report the man had two knives and was making threats. The officers told the man to drop the knives, but he refused and approached the officers.

Police say one officer discharged a stun gun several times, but it was ineffective. The other officer shot the man, who police say was taken to a hospital and died. The man’s name wasn’t immediately known and detectives were at the scene investigating.

