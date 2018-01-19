2 teens plead guilty in death of passenger hit by sandbag

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Two of four teenage boys arrested after a sandbag tossed from an Ohio interstate overpass killed a Michigan man have pleaded guilty to charges including involuntary manslaughter.

A prosecutor in Toledo said Friday the 14- and 15-year-old boys didn’t toss the sandbag that killed 22-year-old Marquise Byrd, of Warren, Michigan. She says one of the boys threw another sandbag from the overpass the night of Dec. 19.

Byrd died a few days after a sandbag smashed through the windshield of a car he was riding in on Interstate 75 in Toledo.

Two other boys remain charged in Byrd’s death.

The teenagers who pleaded guilty told a juvenile court judge they first started out throwing rocks before dropping sandbags off the overpass. They will be sentenced next month.

