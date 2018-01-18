Two Michigan Men arrested after Troopers find drugs, cash

LAGRANGE CO., Ind. (WANE) A traffic stop on the Toll Road lead to State Police finding 75 bottles of suspected marijuana wax along with other drugs in a vehicle.

Around 1 p.m. Tuesday, January 16, a Trooper pulled over a silver Hyundai for a moving violation nine miles west of the Howe/LaGrange Exit. Two people were inside the vehicle at the time.

While talking to the driver, the officer became suspicious of criminal activity and called for a K-9 Unit. After a sniff search, Troopers found multiple drugs. Along with the suspected marijuana wax, they also found 10 grams of suspected marijuana, paraphernalia and nearly $10,000 in cash.

Both officers arrested 28-year-old Jon Limbacher and 30-year-old Kyle Jelenc for multiple drug charges which includes two felonies. Both of the suspects are from Michigan.