Rehabilitated home for homeless family opens

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A new rehabilitated home is opening in Fort Wayne, which is part of a campus for homeless families. Mayor Tom Henry and community leaders cut the ribbon on the home on Gay Street Thursday afternoon.

The home is the first of six that will be renovated with funding the city receives from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). City HUD funds will also be used to demolish another home and build a new one in its place.

Local homeless families will move from area shelters into the homes as they are completed. The families will pay rent based on their incomes.

The City of Fort Wayne’s Office of Housing & Neighborhood Services provided approximately $500,000 in Federal HUD funds.

“It is the partnership with the City of Fort Wayne that has allowed us to continue to both expand and maintain the highest level of energy efficiency in our agency owned rental homes on our campus,” said Denise Andorfer, executive director of Vincent Village.

“It’s imperative that we provide affordable housing to families coming out of area shelters that also include intensive wrap-around services to ensure they don’t become homeless again. Our five-year transitional rental home program is an innovative approach to addressing the underlying causes of homelessness.”

Vincent Village works to alleviate homelessness by providing shelter, care, advocacy, affordable housing and supportive services for homeless families. The agency owns 35 single family homes, which includes 37 units for families exiting the Vincent House or other area transitional or emergency shelters.

The home on Gay Street was updated with all new windows and repairs to the foundation. The other homes that will be rehabilitated are on Holton Avenue and Reed Street, which need extensive repairs.

A house on Lillie Street was too damaged to be renovated so it will be demolished and replaced with a new home. All the homes were originally built in the 1920s and are currently owned by Vincent Village.