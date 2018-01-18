Police pursuit ends with crash on E. Washington Blvd. near downtown

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A high speed police pursuit ended when the suspect crashed his vehicle on East Washington Boulevard late Wednesday night.

Fort Wayne police officers attempted to make contact around 11:25 p.m. with a man about a recent string of liquor thefts. The man spotted police and drove away from a home near Saint Joe Center Road and Maplecrest Road.

Police said the man initially drove through several yards before eventually get onto a road and speeding away.

Speeds at times hit close to 80 miles per hour. The pursuit traveled south on Maplecrest Road and then turned west onto State Road 930 and headed towards downtown Fort Wayne.

Police deployed stop sticks at two different locations – Maumee Avenue and Glasgow Avenue, both of which the suspect drove over.

The suspect eventually crashed between Glasgow Avenue and Grant Avenue on East Washington Boulevard. Police said the vehicle brushed the concrete foundation of the Current Mechanical building but did not cause any damage. The vehicle also obliterated at least one street light and two landscaping trees. The vehicle came to a stop in the left lane of Washington Boulevard facing the opposite direction.

The entirety of the pursuit lasted approximately 10 to 15 minutes.

Police said after the driver crashed he attempted to run away, but was quickly taken into custody. The man was taken a hospital for evaluation but did not sustain any major injuries.

It’s unclear what charges the man might face. Police have not released his name.

East Washington Boulevard was closed for approximately 30 minutes.