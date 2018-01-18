FWPD: Suspected drunk driver crashes into vehicle, 1 critical

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Two people were hurt after a suspected drunk driver crashed into a vehicle, according to Fort Wayne police.

The crash happened at the intersection of West Coliseum Boulevard and Crescent Avenue shortly before 4 a.m. Thursday.

Eastbound Coliseum is closed at Anthony Boulevard and southbound Crescent is closed at Coliseum. The intersection is expected to be closed for several hours.

Police said the suspected drunk driver was south on Crescent when he collided with a vehicle traveling west on Coliseum. The driver of the southbound vehicle was not hurt. The passenger in the westbound vehicle was pinned in the vehicle and had to be extricated by Fort Wayne firefighters. That person was taken to a hospital in critical condition. The driver of the westbound vehicle suffered minor injuries.

Police gathered additional information from the driver of the southbound vehicle to determine more about what happened.

The crash is under investigation.