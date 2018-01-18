Second meteor sighted in Indiana and Ohio

Related Coverage Local eyewitnesses describe seeing meteor streak across night sky

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Another possible meteor has been sighted by multiple people in Indiana and Ohio.

This video was taken near Pine Valley by a security camera at around 11:48 p.m. Wednesday.

An Indiana Police Department confirmed the sighting in a tweet saying:

A bright blue green flash was witnessed by Officers in Shelby, Rush & Henry Co at approximately 11:50 pm on 1/17/18. Our Officer witnessed the light to the NE of Town. At this time we have not receiving any reports of power outages, may have been a meteor, aka: shooting star. — Morristown PD (@MorristownPDIN) January 18, 2018

Earlier this week, a similar event was captured on video in Michigan.

Scientists in Detroit confirmed nothing reached the ground in that incident, but the sonic boom from the rock entering the atmosphere registered as a 2.0 on the Richter scale.

A NASA account tweeted data from the GOES16 satellite that may have also caught the meteor entering earth’s atmosphere.